Navy Week brings sailors, career opportunities to Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Sailors, Navy musicians, and other military personnel are spending the week in Arizona, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the Navy, its mission, and potential career opportunities.

Navy Week, running Nov. 9-15, is designed to connect the service with communities that may not have an immediate connection to the Navy or a significant military presence.

"I think that's one of the reasons why we're here in Flagstaff — to bring the Navy to those places that don't necessarily have an immediate connection or near a big concentration area," Rear Adm. Mark Behning, commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, said.

For Behning, the visit also has a personal connection. An Arizona native, he said the state has several ties to the Navy, including defense contractors and the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station.

He also pointed to Navy vessels named for Arizona communities and the USS Arizona, a Virginia-class submarine under construction that will carry the state's name into the Navy's future fleet.

Between 65 and 100 Navy personnel are expected to participate in events throughout the week. Participants include sailors from submarines and surface ships, naval oceanographers, members of the Navy band, and sailors from the USS Constitution.

The visit is also an opportunity for sailors to share their experiences and introduce residents to the different paths available in the Navy.

Behning said the service has experienced strong recruiting years over the past three years and sees continued interest in military service.

He said direct interactions with sailors could help someone discover an interest in serving or simply provide a better understanding of what Navy personnel do.

"Maybe they'll make a connection with somebody. They'll at least understand that there's an opportunity for them," Behning said.

The interactions also help build community support for sailors and their families, particularly when service members are away from home.

"Having that support from not only their family but the local community is important, and so this helps them understand that as well," he said.

Navy Week activities extend beyond Flagstaff.

The schedule includes opportunities to meet USS Arizona submarine sailors, Navy band performances, Veterans Day tributes and displays highlighting the Navy's history and mission.

Among the scheduled events:



Nov. 9: USS Arizona submarine sailors will be recognized during the Phoenix Suns game. An astronomy presentation featuring the Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station is also scheduled at the Flagstaff Library.

Nov. 10: Navy musicians will perform aboard the Grand Canyon Railway, and residents can meet USS Arizona submarine sailors in historic downtown Prescott.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day tributes are scheduled at the Sedona Heritage Museum and American Legion Post 3 in Flagstaff, followed by a Navy music concert at the Flagstaff American Legion and an evening performance at Riordan Mansion.

Nov. 12: Navy musicians will perform at the Flagstaff Library.

Nov. 13: Naval history displays are scheduled at Walnut Canyon National Monument, followed by Navy band performances at the Museum of Northern Arizona and Snowbowl Basecamp.

Nov. 14: Navy displays will be featured at Northern Arizona University's Military Appreciation football game and Lowell Observatory, followed by a Navy music performance at Lowell Observatory's Dark Sky Planetarium.

Nov. 15: A Navy display is scheduled at the Museum of Northern Arizona. USS Arizona submarine sailors will also appear at the Hondo Rodeo at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The week is intended to give residents across Arizona an opportunity to meet the men and women serving in the Navy, learn about the service's mission and better understand the opportunities available to those considering military service.