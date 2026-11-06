Community rallies around trailblazing former Phoenix Police officer during cancer battle

PHOENIX — When it comes to challenges, Nancy Elam doesn't usually shy away from them!

In 1991, Nancy made history and broke glass ceilings for women and law enforcement by becoming the very first woman to serve as a motorcycle officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

Now, this hero could use some heroes of her own as she faces a major health battle.

Currently, Nancy is attempting new treatments for Stage IV bile duct cancer, which has since spread to her liver. Several years ago, separately, Nancy also had breast cancer.

As she attempts new treatments, deals with health coverage denials, and navigates a complicated healthcare landscape, Nancy is doing her best to keep her spirits up - and despite the daily challenges, never misses an opportunity to express her immense gratitude.

"There are people out there worse off than me," says Nancy. And I have the best help I could possibly get with friends, retirees, other officers; These are the cards I was dealt, and I just deal with it. 90% of it is your attitude. You just have to keep up and keep going."

To learn more about Nancy's journey and to donate to a GoFundMe page her friends have set up, click here