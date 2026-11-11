Arizona's virtual American Legion post aims to reach veterans who can't make it to a physical post

MESA, AZ — For some veterans, staying connected to the military community after leaving the service is important. But getting to an American Legion post isn't always easy. For others, the traditional post environment isn't necessarily where they feel most comfortable.

An Arizona American Legion post is trying to change that by bringing the organization into the virtual world.

American Legion Post 43 is an online post designed to connect veterans across Arizona, including those who may have difficulty traveling because of physical limitations, transportation challenges or other circumstances.

Rod Baarstad, an Army veteran helping lead the effort, said the idea is to reach veterans who might otherwise remain disconnected from the veteran community.

"Trying to bridge a gap between what it was historically and what it can be with the technology jumps and everything else," Baarstad said.

Baarstad served three years on active duty in the Army from 1983 to 1986, followed by three years in the reserves. He was a flight medic on Huey helicopters and spent time stationed in Germany during the Cold War.

After leaving the military, he became involved with organizations including the Patriot Guard Riders and the American Legion. He said maintaining a connection to military service was important to him.

"Initially it wasn't really like that," Baarstad said of the camaraderie often associated with veterans organizations. "It was wanting to not completely let go. I know that sounds a little different, right? But I just wanted to maintain that connectedness."

The idea behind a virtual post, however, goes beyond traditional membership.

Baarstad said some veterans cannot get to a physical post because they can no longer drive or have other mobility challenges. Others may prefer a different way to connect.

He also recognizes that not every veteran wants to participate in the traditional American Legion environment.

Using the 2008 movie "Gran Torino" as an example, Baarstad described the familiar image of veterans gathering at a post to drink, smoke, tell stories and reconnect.

"That stereotype does hold true to some degree across the country, right? And not everybody wants to be in that environment," he said.

He added that some veterans don't want to talk about their military experiences or spend time around large groups of people who have shared similar experiences.

The virtual post offers an alternative without abandoning the organization's established traditions.

Meetings follow much of the same protocol as a traditional American Legion post, including the Pledge of Allegiance, recognition of prisoners of war and missing in action, and opening and closing prayers.

"We follow exactly the protocol that they would at a normal meeting," Baarstad said.

Veterans from communities including Yuma, Casa Grande, Glendale and Mesa are already participating.

The post holds an executive meeting during the second week of the month to discuss veterans' needs and develop an agenda. Its regular membership meeting follows during the fourth week.

Baarstad said the organization tries to keep those meetings focused and make sure veterans' needs remain at the center of its decisions.

"We talk about what do the veterans here in AZ need, what have we heard from the ones that are on the post active, and we'll reach out to some of them," he said.

The online format also creates opportunities for veterans who spend portions of the year in different states.

Baarstad said some members are seasonal residents who can remain involved with the Arizona post even when they are living elsewhere.

The virtual structure comes with some challenges, particularly when it comes to fundraising and community involvement.

Traditional American Legion posts often rely on activities such as bingo nights, dinners and other in-person events to raise money.

"There's no sub night on Tuesday, bingo night with Sloppy Joe's on Wednesday, or whatever," Baarstad said.

Without those traditional fundraising opportunities, Post 43 is exploring other ways to support its mission.

That includes working with community organizations, involving Boy Scouts and Eagle Scout candidates, and looking for opportunities to support food programs, homeless veterans and children and youth initiatives.

Baarstad said those efforts are still developing, but there is already significant interest in finding ways to give back.

The post also uses Facebook to share information about veteran resources, upcoming events and fundraising opportunities.

Building a virtual organization has required its leadership to develop its own structure along the way.

Baarstad said the biggest challenges include setting aside egos, getting comfortable without an established playbook and figuring out how to grow while continuing to serve veterans today.

"We're learning as we go," he said. "The level of humility is a challenge sometimes because we're all service members in the past, so we're all confident. We rub dirt on it. We walk it off. We figure it out."

He said the organization has also had to adjust to operating without the clear procedures many veterans became accustomed to during their military careers.

"Where was the manual? Where do I go? There's no manual. So we're kind of writing that," Baarstad said.

The long-term goal is to build awareness so veterans throughout Arizona know there is another option for getting involved. Baarstad also sees the possibility of the concept expanding beyond Arizona.

But for now, he said, the priority is reaching those who may be isolated or overlooked.

"It is to be there for the veterans that are in the shadows," Baarstad said.

"You served in the military and they teach you, hey, figure it out, be tough. And the ones that need the help, we're gonna be there."

His message to veterans who may be hesitant about joining is simple: They don't have to commit to anything more than showing up.

"Come on, it's okay. Just hang out. Just hang out for an hour. That's all we need. We'll help you out."

You can visit American Legion Post 43 on Facebook to find out more about their post meetings and to look at ways to support their new chapter.