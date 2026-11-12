City of Phoenix hosts 30th annual Veterans Day Parade

PHOENIX — A new route, but the same enthusiasm for honoring America's heroes.

An estimated 45,000 people lined the streets of Phoenix for the 30th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, organized by the nonprofit Honoring America's Veterans, celebrating the men and women who have served our country.

This year's parade brought a change of scenery, with organizers and the City of Phoenix moving the event from its longtime route along Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road to Third Street and McDowell.

Flags waved throughout the streets as two Black Hawks flew overhead. Nearly 100 veterans groups, schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations took part in the procession, showing their support for Arizona's nearly half a million veterans.

For many veterans, the parade was about more than just recognition. It was a chance to reconnect with the people and experiences that shaped their lives.

Billy Duckworth, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said being part of the celebration meant a lot to him.

"It's exhilarating," Duckworth said.

For Theresa Heitchler, who served in the Army, the parade brought back powerful memories.

"Before I knew it, it became my family," Heitchler said, becoming emotional as she reflected on her military service. "Even now, seeing this just brings it all back, and you remember why you did it."

Heitchler said the parade also serves as an important reminder of what people have in common, even in a time when differences can sometimes seem to dominate conversations.

"It's because right now, in today's world, it's so easy to find all the differences between all of us," she said. "But there is clearly not that many."

To learn more about Honoring America's Veterans and the events they host throughout the year for our heroes, click here