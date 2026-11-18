PHOENIX — For many veterans, leaving military service can bring a difficult question: What's next?

Army veteran Bret Halley says finding a new passion and purpose after serving our country is one of the biggest challenges veterans face. Now, he's using his experience in the private sector to help others make that transition.

Halley is the Chief Operating Officer of Valley Forge & Bolt, a manufacturing company near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren in Phoenix.

The company recently earned the title of "The Hottest Thing Made in Arizona" for its wireless SPC4 Load Indicating System.But beyond the company's award-winning product, Halley says he's especially proud of the opportunity to give fellow veterans a new sense of purpose through manufacturing.

Helping veterans find their next mission

Halley says transitioning out of the military can be one of the most challenging periods in a veteran's life, particularly when it comes to finding meaningful work.

He's hired several veterans at Valley Forge & Bolt and says manufacturing can offer an opportunity to continue serving the country in a different way.

"That's one of the hardest jobs that you're going to have when you're getting out of the service," Halley said. "Finding that passion for something else that serves the nation. As a manufacturer, that's a goal. They want to fill that void, and being in manufacturing can do that for them."

For Halley, helping veterans find that next chapter is about more than simply filling job openings. It's about giving them an opportunity to put their skills, discipline and experience to work while continuing to contribute to something bigger than themselves.

Arizona veterans making an impact in the workforce

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Arizona is home to as many as 500,000 veterans.

Of those who are still working, as many as 70% are employed in the private sector.

Currently, Valley Forge & Bolt has eight U.S. veterans working for them - and we thank each and every one of them for their service!

Programs like Arizona@Work also help connect veterans with employment opportunities and resources as they transition into civilian careers. To learn more, click here

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