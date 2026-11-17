WEST VALLEY — For families experiencing domestic violence, the holidays can be an especially difficult time. But thanks to community support and donations through ABC15's Operation Santa Claus, one Valley nonprofit is helping survivors of domestic violence and their children find hope, comfort, and a little holiday magic.

New Life Center provides a safe haven and resources for individuals and families experiencing domestic violence. And throughout the year, a dedicated group of volunteers helps make sure those families know they're not alone.

One of those volunteers is Dennis Johnson, better known as "The Lasagna Man."

Each month, Johnson and other members of the Pebble Creek Rotary Club deliver delicious, ready-to-heat-up lasagna to New Life Center, providing more than just a meal.

"When you cook for someone, you show love to them," Johnson said.

For Johnson, the commitment to helping others is personal. As a former police officer, he's seen firsthand the challenges faced by people experiencing domestic violence.

"It's people that I don't think get enough attention, and they deserve a lot more than what we in society treat them like," he said.

Johnson and his fellow Rotary Club members have found different ways to get involved, including helping with New Life Center's Santa's Workshop last year. Thanks in part to donations from ABC15's Operation Santa Claus, children staying at the center were able to receive new toys and experience joy year-round - even beyond the holidays.

Johnson says seeing the kids' reactions makes all the effort worthwhile.

"Seeing the kids when they get those gifts... it's just unbelievable and makes my heart warm," he said.

Volunteers helping survivors find a path forward

Johnson isn't the only volunteer making a difference.

Joy Lovell has spent the past five years volunteering at New Life Center. Her decision to get involved came from a desire to help women, along with reflecting on some of her own life experiences.

When she heard about the opportunity to help people experiencing domestic violence, she felt she could offer something valuable.

"Having experienced a little of that, it comes in all different forms, and I thought maybe I could be of assistance. Maybe I could do something," Lovell said.

She says those experiences have helped her better understand what survivors may be going through.

Lovell also wants people to recognize that domestic violence isn't always physical.

"Domestic violence is not only being hit. It's also about being told or being abused verbally," she said.

She says survivors have endured trauma that others may not fully understand unless they've experienced it themselves.

A safe place when families need it most

For New Life Center, the work goes far beyond providing shelter.

Tori Lund, the organization's community engagement manager, says giving survivors a safe place to breathe and begin rebuilding their lives can be life-changing.

"Folks are often at the lowest point of their life. Being able to say there is staff here that we see you, we hear you, we are here to support you, can mean the world to somebody," Lund said.

Last year alone, New Life Center served more than 4,500 people across all of their programs.

And that support doesn't stop during the holidays.

With help from ABC15's Operation Santa Claus, New Life Center creates a holiday shop where parents staying at the shelter can select gifts for free that they know their children will enjoy.

"We could not make the holidays as special as we do without their support," Lund said.

She says experiencing domestic violence shouldn't mean families have to miss out on the traditions and excitement that make the holidays special.

For volunteers like Lovell, seeing children experience that happiness is what makes the work so meaningful.

"The joy in children's lives when they see they are at peace now, it's really good," she said.

And thanks to the generosity of ABC15 viewers, New Life Center can continue providing more than just a safe place to stay. It's helping families find a sense of normalcy, dignity and hope when they need it most.

To donate to ABC15's Operation Santa Claus and to learn more, click here.

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