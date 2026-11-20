PHOENIX — Preserving history while creating opportunities for future generations.

That's the mission behind the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center in Phoenix, which is celebrating a major milestone: 100 years since the opening of the historic George Washington Carver High School.

The school holds a tremendously important place in Arizona history as the state's first high school for students of color.

In 2024, ABC15 took viewers inside Carver, where he spoke with Ruth Ann Payne Franklin, who attended the school in the 1940s. During that visit, visitors got a closer look at the exhibits, artifacts and stories that help preserve the legacy of the school and the people who walked its halls.

Since then, the museum has continued growing and expanding its mission.

Expanding the Carver experience

During a follow-up visit in June, Ciletti caught up with the museum's executive director, Dr. Matthew C. Whitaker, to learn more about what's happening at Carver and his vision for its future.

The museum has been renovating spaces, including its library, while also introducing new educational programs.

Those efforts include adult education, adult Black History programming and so much more!

Whitaker says the goal is to create something much bigger than a traditional museum.

"What we're trying to do is turn Carver into a five-acre ecosystem of culture, rooted in Black history, and one that brings in everybody so that we can all understand the uniqueness of the human experience through the lens of African American history and life," Dr. Whitaker said.

The vision is to make Carver a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, connect and better understand the experiences and contributions of African Americans.

Celebrating 100 years of history

This year's centennial celebration marks an important moment for the Carver community.

For generations, the school - and now the museum - have served as a place to preserve stories that might otherwise be lost and make sure future generations understand their significance.

Through its exhibits, renovations and educational programs, the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is continuing that work while looking toward the future.

How to visit the Carver Museum

The George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is open Monday through Friday.

Visitors interested in exploring the museum, its exhibits and its history can find operating hours and additional information through the museum's website here

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