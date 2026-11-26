SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Thanksgiving turkey disaster, a hungry golden retriever, and an unexpected backup plan.

Sometimes, even the best-laid dinner plans can go terribly wrong. Just ask Chef Giada de Laurentiis, who learned that lesson the hard way while preparing a Thanksgiving-style feast in her early 20s, shortly after graduating from culinary school.

The chef was preparing Thanksgiving dinner for a family she had worked with before, but this was the first time taking on an entire big dinner for such a large group.

There was just one problem: the family's golden retriever.

The large dog had a habit of hanging around the kitchen, often standing right behind the cook. After successfully navigating around the dog during previous meals, things took an unexpected turn while serving the turkey.

After carving the bird and presenting it to the guests, Giada returned to the kitchen before bringing the finished turkey back out.

That's when the dog got in the way.

She tripped, the turkey went flying, and the golden retriever got to the food before anyone else could!

"I was humiliated, just humiliated," says Giada. "I did not know what to do," she recalled.

But rather than let the dinner become a complete disaster, Giada thought back to a lesson from her grandfather: When something goes wrong, find a way to make something else.

Fortunately, the kitchen had two important ingredients: eggs and bacon.

The solution? Carbonara!

So Giada whipped up a big batch of the pasta dish, and the guests enjoyed it alongside the other sides that had been prepared for the Thanksgiving meal.

Looking back, the experience offered a lesson that goes well beyond cooking.

"You just have to be flexible, or you have to pivot," says Giada. "Even when it feels like you just want to dig a hole and never come out of it, you really need to learn how to harness it and pivot it."

Giada says sometimes, the best way to turn an unexpected disaster around is to embrace it, make the best of the situation, and eventually turn it into a great story.

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