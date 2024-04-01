What to know about The Black Keys ‘International Players Tour’ stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Black Keys are bringing the ‘International Players Tour’ to Phoenix!

Their tour announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the album ‘Ohio Players,’ which will be out on April 5.

The duo will hit the stage at Footprint Center on September 26 and the Valley stop will have ‘The Head and The Heart’ as a special guest!

JUST ANNOUNCED!🎹 @theblackkeys are coming to our home on September 26 for the International Players Tour with special guest @headandtheheart! Tickets on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10am💥 pic.twitter.com/9RqFJ5mNNb — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) April 1, 2024

Tickets go on sale soon for the tour:



According to a news release sent to ABC15, “American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time.”

Tickets to the general public go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit livenation.com and theblackkeys.com for ticket information.

