What to know about The Black Keys ‘International Players Tour’ stop in Phoenix

Tickets go on sale soon!
Dan Auerbach Patrick Carney
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:17:35-04

PHOENIX — The Black Keys are bringing the ‘International Players Tour’ to Phoenix!

Their tour announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the album ‘Ohio Players,’ which will be out on April 5.

The duo will hit the stage at Footprint Center on September 26 and the Valley stop will have ‘The Head and The Heart’ as a special guest!

Tickets go on sale soon for the tour:

  • According to a news release sent to ABC15, “American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time.”
  • Tickets to the general public go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can visit livenation.com and theblackkeys.com for ticket information.
ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Jhené Aiko, Twenty One Pilots, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Peso Pluma, Jennifer Lopez, and more!

