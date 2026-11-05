Things to do: Canal Convergence, Scottsdale Polo Championships, Scottsdale Italian Festival and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 6–8.
Friday, November 6
When: Friday and Saturday, 6–10 p.m.; Sunday, 6–9 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
Explore illuminated art installations along the Scottsdale Waterfront during Canal Convergence. This year’s “Western Nature” theme celebrates Arizona and the Southwest with interactive artwork, nightly fire shows, live music and family activities. The event continues through November 15.
When: Friday–Sunday, 3–7 p.m.; lantern launch, 6–7 p.m.
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $31
Design a floating lantern and watch it glow on the water at Kiwanis Park. Enjoy food trucks and music before the evening lantern launch. Tickets include a lantern kit, LED candle and markers.
Men's Basketball: Northern Colorado vs. Arizona State
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $17
Cheer on the Sun Devils as Arizona State men’s basketball takes on Northern Colorado on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $62
Latin pop singer Cristian Castro takes the stage at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday night during his “Nada Solo Éxitos” tour.
Saturday, November 7
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: General admission $50 in advance or $60 at the door; children 12 and younger free with general admission
Enjoy a day of polo, fashion and horsepower at the 15th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships. The event includes three polo matches, car displays, music and a sunset concert.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale
Cost: Regular admission $30; children 12 and younger free
Get a taste of Italy at the 11th annual Scottsdale Italian Festival. Enjoy Italian cuisine, live entertainment and an optional wine-tasting experience highlighting wines from regions across Italy.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Historic Grand Avenue Arts District, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Explore local shops, studios and galleries during the free, all-ages Grand Avenue Festival. Enjoy live art, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vendors. Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic between Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street and 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street for the celebration.
When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Vertuccio Farms, Mesa
Cost: Free with a donation of pet supplies; cash donations also accepted
Enjoy an evening celebrating dogs, families and community while supporting the #LovePup Foundation’s rescue efforts. Donations can include collars, leashes, dog food, puppy pads and other pet supplies.
College Football: Colorado vs. Arizona State
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The Sun Devils face the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium during ASU’s Salute to Service and Family Weekend game. Kickoff is Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $42
The Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. The first 5,000 fans will receive an Artist Collaboration Originativ replica jersey.
Dance Theatre of Harlem: Firebird
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $18
Experience Dance Theatre of Harlem’s “Firebird” at ASU Gammage. The classic folk tale of love triumphing over evil is reimagined in a Caribbean setting, with choreography set to Stravinsky’s score.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission; food and purchases extra
Celebrate Arizona’s local businesses at the Certified Local Fall Festival. Browse locally made gifts, discover restaurants and food trucks, and enjoy entertainment during the festival’s 20th anniversary celebration.
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Kierland Commons, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission; wine tasting extra
Browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other artwork from more than 100 local and national artists. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend, with optional Arizona wine tastings available for purchase.
Sunday, November 8
When: Saturday and Sunday, noon–6 p.m.; procession at 5 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Included with garden admission or membership
Honor and remember loved ones during the Desert Botanical Garden’s Día de Muertos Festival. Explore colorful altars and art installations, enjoy live entertainment and join a procession through the garden.
When: Sunday, 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click the event link for ticket information
Reggaeton star Don Omar makes a Phoenix stop on “The Last King World Tour!”