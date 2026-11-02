40th Annual Royal Rumble headed to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in February 2027

GLENDALE, AZ — Get ready to rumble! The 40th Annual Royal Rumble is headed to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in February 2027, with a special double event before the big night.

Royal Rumble is scheduled to come to State Farm Stadium on Saturday, February 6, marking the third time the big event will be held in Arizona.

Event officials say the "Premium Live Event will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners each receiving a championship match opportunity at WrestleMania® 43."

A special double event will also take place at the nearby Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, February 5, featuring Friday Night SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes.

Tickets for Royal Rumble will go on sale starting November 18 at SeatGeek.com. General presale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin November 1, and an exclusive presale for Club WWE members will begin on November 16 at www.WWE.com/ClubWWE. Fans can register to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting this website.

Additional ticketing information for Friday Night SmackDown and AAA Road to Rey de Reyes will be announced in the coming weeks.