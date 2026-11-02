University of Arizona unveils first jersey patch sponsorship in school history

The University of Arizona and Carvana on Friday unveiled a corporate jersey patch sponsorship deal that will see the Tempe online auto retailer's logo placed on the uniforms of the Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams.

The partnership, brokered by Arizona Sports Enterprises, is the first jersey patch sponsorship in school history and will extend beyond athletics to create broader connections between Carvana and U of A, Arizona Athletics officials said.

"We are pleased to announce this transformative partnership between Arizona Athletics and Carvana," U of A Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. "Carvana has deep Arizona roots and shares our commitment to innovation, competitive excellence, and community engagement. The depth of this partnership showcases the power of the Wildcats brand and creates impactful opportunities for our men's and women's basketball student-athletes. We appreciate everyone who worked together to bring this to life."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.