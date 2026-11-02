Walmart opens regional pharmacy hub in Phoenix to support more than 700 stores

Walmart just opened a huge facility in Phoenix where it will fill up to 100,000 prescriptions daily to support its stores’ pharmacies.

The retailer’s new central fill site is located at 6660 N. Sarival Avenue in Litchfield Park, and will serve as a regional hub, supporting more than 700 Walmart stores across 12 western states.

It’s part of a larger initiative to streamline Walmart’s pharmacy operations by centralizing the prescription filing process and marks the sixth site it has opened in the country.

At the end of this year 90% of Walmart’s retail stores in the U.S. will be supported by the central fill facilities, according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.