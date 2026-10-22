Things to do: Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, Gorillaz, Public Enemy, Phoenix Suns, Cardinals and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 23-25.
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Ballet Arizona's Romeo & Juliet With live music by The Phoenix Symphony
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $58
From youthful romance to devastating loss, Ballet Arizona brings the timeless story of Romeo & Juliet to Symphony Hall, October 22–25. Featuring Ib Andersen’s celebrated choreography, Prokofiev’s iconic score performed live by The Phoenix Symphony, and breathtaking artistry, Romeo & Juliet is a powerful story of passion, conflict, and fate. Don’t miss this beloved ballet brought to life on stage by Ballet Arizona.
Friday, October 23
When: Friday-Sunday, gates open at noon | Runs through November 1
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $20 admission
The Arizona State Fair continues with thrilling rides, fair food, games, exhibits and live entertainment. Enjoy one of Arizona's biggest fall traditions before it wraps up November 1.
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Get ready for a glowing Halloween celebration featuring more than 20 hot air balloons, trick-or-treating, thousands of pounds of candy, inflatable attractions and family-friendly fun.
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Rising country music star Tucker Wetmore takes the stage at Mesa Amphitheatre, bringing his country hits to the East Valley.
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $200
Virtual band Gorillaz brings its genre-blending sound and animated world to downtown Phoenix for a night of live music.
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: $35 admission
Celebrate Halloween surrounded by the desert landscape with spooky surprises, live music, a pumpkin patch and family-friendly activities.
Figure 8 Races at the Arizona State Fair
When: Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Grandstand Arena at Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Free with fair admission
Get ready for high-speed action as drivers navigate a figure-eight racetrack, bringing plenty of close calls and excitement to the Arizona State Fair.
Saturday, October 24
Mesa Día de los Muertos Festival
When: Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with traditional music, colorful artwork, cultural performances and activities honoring loved ones who have died.
College Football: Kansas State vs. Arizona State
When: Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $70
The Arizona State Sun Devils return to Mountain America Stadium to take on Kansas State in a Big 12 showdown. Fans are encouraged to wear black for the team's Blackout Game.
Scottsdale Día de los Muertos Fiestas
When: Saturday, 1-10 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with live music, art, cultural displays, a Catrina fashion show and a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist Lupita Infante.
When: Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Paseo Highlands Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Halloween with family-friendly activities, costume contests, candy, inflatable attractions and live entertainment.
When: Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Paradise Valley Community Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Families can enjoy a Halloween celebration featuring candy, inflatables, games and activities for children.
Public Enemy at the Arizona State Fair
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30 | Concert ticket includes fair admission
Legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy takes over the Arizona State Fair's Coliseum Concert Series, bringing decades of influential music to the stage.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $90
The Phoenix Suns return to the court for their home opener, taking on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in downtown Phoenix.
Lexington SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: $18 general admission bleacher
Phoenix Rising FC wraps up its regular season against Lexington SC with a special fan appreciation celebration. The night includes activities, fan recognition and an exclusive T-shirt giveaway.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Regional Mexican music legends Los Tigres del Norte bring their iconic hits and storytelling to Glendale for a night of live entertainment.
Sunday, October 25
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $117
The Arizona Cardinals return home to State Farm Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos in an NFL matchup. Fans can cheer on the Cardinals as they battle Denver in Glendale.
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Singer-songwriter Malcolm Todd brings his blend of indie pop, alternative R&B and soulful sounds to downtown Phoenix.
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