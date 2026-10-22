Things to do: Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, Gorillaz, Public Enemy, Phoenix Suns, Cardinals and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 23-25.

Sponsored Event

Ballet Arizona's Romeo & Juliet With live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $58

From youthful romance to devastating loss, Ballet Arizona brings the timeless story of Romeo & Juliet to Symphony Hall, October 22–25. Featuring Ib Andersen’s celebrated choreography, Prokofiev’s iconic score performed live by The Phoenix Symphony, and breathtaking artistry, Romeo & Juliet is a powerful story of passion, conflict, and fate. Don’t miss this beloved ballet brought to life on stage by Ballet Arizona.

Ballet Arizona

Friday, October 23

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday-Sunday, gates open at noon | Runs through November 1

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $20 admission

The Arizona State Fair continues with thrilling rides, fair food, games, exhibits and live entertainment. Enjoy one of Arizona's biggest fall traditions before it wraps up November 1.

Arizona State Fair | Brianda Martinez

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Friday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Get ready for a glowing Halloween celebration featuring more than 20 hot air balloons, trick-or-treating, thousands of pounds of candy, inflatable attractions and family-friendly fun.

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Tucker Wetmore

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Rising country music star Tucker Wetmore takes the stage at Mesa Amphitheatre, bringing his country hits to the East Valley.

Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Tucker Wetmore performs "Brunette" during the 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Gorillaz

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $200

Virtual band Gorillaz brings its genre-blending sound and animated world to downtown Phoenix for a night of live music.

Paul R. Giunta/AP Photo/Paul R. Giunta Damon Albarn, of Gorillaz, performs on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Strange Garden Spooky Week

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: $35 admission

Celebrate Halloween surrounded by the desert landscape with spooky surprises, live music, a pumpkin patch and family-friendly activities.

Desert Botanical Garden

Figure 8 Races at the Arizona State Fair

When: Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Grandstand Arena at Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Free with fair admission

Get ready for high-speed action as drivers navigate a figure-eight racetrack, bringing plenty of close calls and excitement to the Arizona State Fair.

Arizona State Fair

Saturday, October 24

Mesa Día de los Muertos Festival

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with traditional music, colorful artwork, cultural performances and activities honoring loved ones who have died.

City of Mesa

College Football: Kansas State vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $70

The Arizona State Sun Devils return to Mountain America Stadium to take on Kansas State in a Big 12 showdown. Fans are encouraged to wear black for the team's Blackout Game.

Annie Rice/AP Photo/Annie Rice Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene (12) looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Scottsdale Día de los Muertos Fiestas

When: Saturday, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with live music, art, cultural displays, a Catrina fashion show and a special performance by Grammy-nominated artist Lupita Infante.

Scottsdale Día de los Muertos Fiestas

BooFest

When: Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Paseo Highlands Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Halloween with family-friendly activities, costume contests, candy, inflatable attractions and live entertainment.

BooFest City of Phoenix

Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Paradise Valley Community Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Families can enjoy a Halloween celebration featuring candy, inflatables, games and activities for children.

Public Enemy at the Arizona State Fair

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30 | Concert ticket includes fair admission

Legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy takes over the Arizona State Fair's Coliseum Concert Series, bringing decades of influential music to the stage.

Charles Sykes/AP Photo/Charles Sykes Chuck D, left, and Flavor Flav from Public Enemy perform during night two of Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us on Friday, June 5, 2026, at OceanFirst Bank Center at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $90

The Phoenix Suns return to the court for their home opener, taking on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in downtown Phoenix.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges, left, passes the ball against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen during a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lexington SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: $18 general admission bleacher

Phoenix Rising FC wraps up its regular season against Lexington SC with a special fan appreciation celebration. The night includes activities, fan recognition and an exclusive T-shirt giveaway.

Los Tigres del Norte

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Regional Mexican music legends Los Tigres del Norte bring their iconic hits and storytelling to Glendale for a night of live entertainment.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP Mexican Los Tigres del Norte band Hernan Hernandez, left, and Jorge Hernandez, right, performs during the Arre Music Festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Sunday, October 25

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $117

The Arizona Cardinals return home to State Farm Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos in an NFL matchup. Fans can cheer on the Cardinals as they battle Denver in Glendale.

Gregory Bull/AP Photo/Gregory Bull Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Malcolm Todd

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Singer-songwriter Malcolm Todd brings his blend of indie pop, alternative R&B and soulful sounds to downtown Phoenix.