PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 20–22.

Friday, November 20

Goodguys Southwest Nationals

When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: Advance adult admission $27 Friday or Saturday; $20 Sunday

Check out thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, custom trucks and classics during this three-day automotive celebration. Enjoy autocross racing, live music, a swap meet, and a display of Goodguys’ top vehicles of the year.

Holiday Festival of Arts at The Wigwam

When: Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: The Wigwam, Litchfield Park

Cost: Free admission

Browse original artwork, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, and holiday gifts on the grounds of The Wigwam. Meet participating artists, enjoy live entertainment, and explore food and beverage options available at the resort.

Holiday Festival of Arts at The Wigwam

Christmas at the Princess

When: Friday–Sunday, 4–11 p.m.; continues through January 2

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale

Cost: General admission starts at $35 per person

Celebrate opening weekend with millions of holiday lights, the Princess Express train, and seasonal attractions throughout the resort. Ice skating, visits with Santa, and additional experiences are also available.

Christmas at the Princess: A dazzling holiday extravaganza in its 14th year

The Wiz

When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $62.50

Follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road in this Tony Award-winning musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.” The touring production combines soul, gospel, rock, and funk with songs including “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home.” Recommended for ages 8 and older.

Miracle on 34th Street

When: Friday–Sunday; showtimes vary

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Celebrate opening weekend of this holiday musical about Kris Kringle and the power of believing. Explore dinner-and-show packages or check with the theater for performance-only ticket availability.

Saturday, November 21

Indian Frybread & Arts Festival

When: Saturday, noon–8 p.m.

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: $25 general admission; children 12 and younger free with a paying adult

Enjoy frybread, Native American artwork, traditional dance groups, and live music from Stella Standingbear, Gertie and the TO Boys, and One Way Sky. Shop artisan vendors and explore carnival rides, inflatables, and children’s crafts. Carnival tickets are sold separately.

Indian Frybread & Arts Festival

Thriftapalooza

When: Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, Phoenix

Cost: Admission starts at $7; children under 12 free

Search for vintage clothing, furniture, home décor and secondhand treasures at this indoor shopping event. Organizers say booths will be restocked for Sunday’s sale day. Enter the fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

25th Year Tree Lighting & Concert

When: Saturday, 5–6 p.m.; tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m.

Where: Outlets North Phoenix, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Celebrate 25 years of the annual tree lighting at Outlets North Phoenix. Enjoy live music from pop group The Full Circle Boys and an appearance by Santa before the tree lights up at approximately 6 p.m.

ASU Homecoming Parade and Block Party

When: Saturday, block party at 5 p.m.; parade at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Old Main Lawn and University Drive, ASU Tempe campus

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Sun Devil spirit with games, giveaways, and hands-on activities at ASU’s Homecoming Block Party. Watch the homecoming parade along University Drive before the evening’s football game. Admission to the football game is separate.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Cheer on Arizona State as the Sun Devils face Oklahoma State during homecoming weekend at Mountain America Stadium. Arrive early to enjoy the free homecoming parade and block party before kickoff.

Tyler Tate/AP Photo/Tyler Tate Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Three Days Grace: Alienation Tour

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: $35 general admission lawn

Rock out with Three Days Grace during the band’s Alienation Tour. I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait are also on the lineup.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Adam Gontier, left, and Matt Walst of Three Days Grace perform in concert during their Alienation Tour on Friday, March 13, 2026, at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Click the official event link for ticket information

Catch comedian Brad Williams during a stop on his Tall Tales Tour at Celebrity Theatre. Williams’ credits include stand-up specials and appearances on “The Tonight Show.”

Sunday, November 22

Melrose Vintage Market

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Campbell Place Plaza, 700 W. Campbell Ave., Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Shop vintage clothing, furniture, records, and handmade finds at this outdoor market in Phoenix’s Melrose District. Browse local vendors for unique gifts and secondhand discoveries.