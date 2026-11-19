PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 20–22.
Friday, November 20
When: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: Advance adult admission $27 Friday or Saturday; $20 Sunday
Check out thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, custom trucks and classics during this three-day automotive celebration. Enjoy autocross racing, live music, a swap meet, and a display of Goodguys’ top vehicles of the year.
Holiday Festival of Arts at The Wigwam
When: Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: The Wigwam, Litchfield Park
Cost: Free admission
Browse original artwork, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, and holiday gifts on the grounds of The Wigwam. Meet participating artists, enjoy live entertainment, and explore food and beverage options available at the resort.
When: Friday–Sunday, 4–11 p.m.; continues through January 2
Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale
Cost: General admission starts at $35 per person
Celebrate opening weekend with millions of holiday lights, the Princess Express train, and seasonal attractions throughout the resort. Ice skating, visits with Santa, and additional experiences are also available.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $62.50
Follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road in this Tony Award-winning musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.” The touring production combines soul, gospel, rock, and funk with songs including “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home.” Recommended for ages 8 and older.
When: Friday–Sunday; showtimes vary
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Celebrate opening weekend of this holiday musical about Kris Kringle and the power of believing. Explore dinner-and-show packages or check with the theater for performance-only ticket availability.
Saturday, November 21
Indian Frybread & Arts Festival
When: Saturday, noon–8 p.m.
Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler
Cost: $25 general admission; children 12 and younger free with a paying adult
Enjoy frybread, Native American artwork, traditional dance groups, and live music from Stella Standingbear, Gertie and the TO Boys, and One Way Sky. Shop artisan vendors and explore carnival rides, inflatables, and children’s crafts. Carnival tickets are sold separately.
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $7; children under 12 free
Search for vintage clothing, furniture, home décor and secondhand treasures at this indoor shopping event. Organizers say booths will be restocked for Sunday’s sale day. Enter the fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.
25th Year Tree Lighting & Concert
When: Saturday, 5–6 p.m.; tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m.
Where: Outlets North Phoenix, 4250 W. Anthem Way, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Celebrate 25 years of the annual tree lighting at Outlets North Phoenix. Enjoy live music from pop group The Full Circle Boys and an appearance by Santa before the tree lights up at approximately 6 p.m.
ASU Homecoming Parade and Block Party
When: Saturday, block party at 5 p.m.; parade at 5:15 p.m.
Where: Old Main Lawn and University Drive, ASU Tempe campus
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate Sun Devil spirit with games, giveaways, and hands-on activities at ASU’s Homecoming Block Party. Watch the homecoming parade along University Drive before the evening’s football game. Admission to the football game is separate.
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
When: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Cheer on Arizona State as the Sun Devils face Oklahoma State during homecoming weekend at Mountain America Stadium. Arrive early to enjoy the free homecoming parade and block party before kickoff.
Three Days Grace: Alienation Tour
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: $35 general admission lawn
Rock out with Three Days Grace during the band’s Alienation Tour. I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait are also on the lineup.
Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Click the official event link for ticket information
Catch comedian Brad Williams during a stop on his Tall Tales Tour at Celebrity Theatre. Williams’ credits include stand-up specials and appearances on “The Tonight Show.”
Sunday, November 22
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Campbell Place Plaza, 700 W. Campbell Ave., Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Shop vintage clothing, furniture, records, and handmade finds at this outdoor market in Phoenix’s Melrose District. Browse local vendors for unique gifts and secondhand discoveries.