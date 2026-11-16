VAI Resort announces 'Mattel City' with Barbie Hotel, expansion of attractions amid ongoing Glendale project

GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort and Mattel have announced even bigger plans for the ongoing resort and theme park project in Glendale.

The Mattel Adventure Park, which continues to be under construction, is reportedly expanding to become Mattel City, aimed at being a “multi-day entertainment destination,” according to a press release on Monday by VAI Resort and Mattel Inc. VAI Resort became the developer, owner, and operator of the Mattel project in August.

Plans for the development include The Barbie Hotel, a second Mattel hotel tower, rides, attractions, restaurants and “immersive experiences.”

Mattel Inc, VAI

Mattel City will reportedly grow from its original Adventure Park size of nine acres to 14 acres.

Fans should expect to see attractions and features dedicated to Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Monster High, Mattel Games, View Master, Hot Wheels and more.

The planned Mattel City hotels will add an additional 800 rooms, offering a total of more than 2,000 rooms at VAI Resort.

VAI, Mattel Inc

“Together, these additions allow us to deliver something far beyond what we originally envisioned,” said Tommy Fisher, the owner of VAI Resort, in part.

Additional details on construction, plans, and opening dates have yet to be released. VAI previously said it will announce an opening timeline approximately 12 months in advance.

In August, VAI Resort became the developer, owner, and operator of the Mattel project.

See our report from August in the video player below:

VAI Resort takes full control of Mattel Adventure Park after developer exit

The project dates back to 2020, when it launched under a different name along the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale. It was originally supposed to be completed before Glendale hosted the Super Bowl in 2023; that deadline came and went.

The project rebranded to VAI Resort in 2022 under a new ownership group led by executives from civil construction firm Fisher Industries. Mattel Adventure Park was being developed separately next door by Epic Resort Destinations, with plans to open sometime in 2023.

By 2024, VAI confirmed the project had, in their words, "inevitably experienced some delays," pushing the opening to 2025. That December, a construction worker fell to his death on the site.

RELATED: VAI Resort in Glendale releases new renderings for several of its lounges and dining experiences

Once complete, VAI promises the project will bring more than 2,500 jobs to Glendale and generate over $2.2 billion in tax revenue for the city and state.

For now, the community continues to wait for what VAI calls "something spectacular."

See a sneak peek of a Hot Wheels-themed rollercoaster previously announced to be under construction at the park: