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Phoenix Veterans Day parade celebrates 30 years in the Valley

Thousands are expected to gather in Phoenix on Wednesday to watch the parade
Hundreds are gathering in Phoenix on Wednesday for the 30th annual Phoenix Veterans Day parade.
Celebrating 30 years of the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
Phoenix Veterans Day Parade | 2023
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PHOENIX — Thousands of people are expected to gather in Phoenix on Wednesday for the 30th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.

The parade, presented by Honoring America's Veterans, begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and features a new route this year. Participants will travel north along Third Street, starting at McDowell Road and continuing to Indian School Road.

Organizers expect more than 45,000 spectators and thousands of participants, including military units, marching bands, community organizations, youth groups and veterans representing multiple generations of service.

For more information, click here.

ABC15 spoke with one of the grand marshals of the event. You can watch his story in the video player above.

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