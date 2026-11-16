2,000 employees move into U-Haul's new headquarters

U-Haul Holding Co. has been headquartered in Phoenix's midtown neighborhood for 59 years. The company has no plans to leave anytime soon.

The moving and storage giant has fully moved some 2,000 employees into its new 25-story office tower at 20 E. Thomas Road, just a block away from its long-time iconic office at 2727 N. Central Ave. The transition marks the beginning of a new chapter in a much larger space, two years after the company acquired one of the tallest buildings in the Valley in a $23.7 million deal.

Hundreds of U-Haul employees and their loved ones packed inside the company's Shoen Family Conference and Fitness Center on Nov. 12 to celebrate the opening of the new office tower. The event ended at dusk with the debut illumination of U-Haul's new tower signage, as orange confetti filled the room.

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