Grocery giant sparks leasing surge at Scottsdale retail center

Whole Foods Market opened its latest Phoenix-area store on Nov. 12 near Old Town Scottsdale in a highly visible retail center.

Whole Foods opened the new 38,158-square-foot store at 7628 E. Indian School Road in the Downtown East retail center. The opening of the downtown Scottsdale Whole Foods marks the 11th store in Arizona.

The new Whole Foods store is being led by Senait Yohannes, and the company said it will feature more than 260 local items from Arizona-based suppliers.

Not only does the new store add a new grocery and retail element to the area, but the shopping center has also seen a significant increase in leasing activity and customer engagement since being announced.

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