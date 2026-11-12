Things to do: Phoenix Pizza Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, Sumo + Sushi and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 13–15.
Friday, November 13
When: Friday–Sunday, rodeo at 6 p.m.; concerts at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Catch rodeo action followed by country music concerts at Chase Field. Friday’s lineup includes Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert, Saturday includes Blake Shelton and Turnpike Troubadours, and Sunday includes Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The free outdoor Street Fest opens daily at noon with food vendors, shopping and live music.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission
Check out custom trucks and cars during this two-day automotive celebration. Friday’s display is dedicated to Chevrolet and GMC trucks, while Saturday welcomes all years of General Motors cars and trucks.
When: Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Included with garden admission or membership; food and purchases extra
Explore sweet and spicy flavors during the Chiles & Chocolate Festival. Shop and sample products from local vendors, discover chocolates, sauces and desserts, and enjoy live music throughout the garden.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale
Cost: Shopping admission $12; class passes $19–$59; children 8 and younger free
Get creative with hands-on classes covering crafts, cooking, beauty, DIY projects and more. Browse a shopping market with more than 200 businesses. Some classes offer optional supply kits for an additional charge.
Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts
When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free admission
Browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and handmade goods from hundreds of artists. Enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and beer and wine gardens while exploring downtown Fountain Hills.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Watch sumo wrestlers face off in exhibition matches while learning about the sport’s history and traditions from host Konishiki. Choose viewing-only tickets or packages that include sushi. Friday and Saturday shows are for ages 21 and older; Sunday shows welcome all ages.
When: Friday, 2–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information; children 12 and younger free
Celebrate anime and cosplay during three days of celebrity guests, panels, gaming and entertainment. Meet voice actors, browse vendors and artists, and explore photo opportunities, karaoke and an Itasha car show.
When: Friday and Saturday, 6–10 p.m.; Sunday, 6–9 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
Explore glowing art and interactive installations during the final weekend of Canal Convergence. This year’s “Western Nature” theme celebrates Arizona and the Southwest through artwork, nightly fire shows, music and family activities. The event ends Sunday, November 15.
Saturday, November 14
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: $22 general admission; children 5 and younger free
Save your appetite for slices, full pies and creative pizza dishes from local pizza makers. Enjoy live music, a vendor market and a kids’ zone. Purchase admission online in advance; tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; entry times vary by ticket type
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, 8401 W. Monroe Street, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start at $6; children 12 and younger free
Try bao, dumplings and other Asian-inspired dishes from local food businesses during the festival’s 10th anniversary. Browse an anime marketplace with local artists and shop for boba, desserts and more. Vendor lineups vary by day, and early entry begins at 11 a.m.
Sunday, November 15
When: Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free general admission
Enjoy a day of art and activities for all ages at Phoenix Art Museum. Create collages, paper sculptures and nature-inspired crafts, explore a scavenger hunt, and watch K-pop and traditional Korean folk dance performances. Art-making and hands-on activities run until 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Cheer on the Phoenix Suns as they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: Sunday, 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $75
The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West matchup Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.