Things to do: Phoenix Pizza Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, Sumo + Sushi and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 13–15.

Friday, November 13

Hondo Rodeo Fest

When: Friday–Sunday, rodeo at 6 p.m.; concerts at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Catch rodeo action followed by country music concerts at Chase Field. Friday’s lineup includes Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert, Saturday includes Blake Shelton and Turnpike Troubadours, and Sunday includes Parker McCollum and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The free outdoor Street Fest opens daily at noon with food vendors, shopping and live music.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest

Dino’s Git Down

When: Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free admission

Check out custom trucks and cars during this two-day automotive celebration. Friday’s display is dedicated to Chevrolet and GMC trucks, while Saturday welcomes all years of General Motors cars and trucks.

Dino's Git Down

Chiles & Chocolate Festival

When: Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Included with garden admission or membership; food and purchases extra

Explore sweet and spicy flavors during the Chiles & Chocolate Festival. Shop and sample products from local vendors, discover chocolates, sauces and desserts, and enjoy live music throughout the garden.

Arizona Pinners Conference

When: Friday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: Shopping admission $12; class passes $19–$59; children 8 and younger free

Get creative with hands-on classes covering crafts, cooking, beauty, DIY projects and more. Browse a shopping market with more than 200 businesses. Some classes offer optional supply kits for an additional charge.

Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts

When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free admission

Browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and handmade goods from hundreds of artists. Enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and beer and wine gardens while exploring downtown Fountain Hills.

Sumo + Sushi

When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Watch sumo wrestlers face off in exhibition matches while learning about the sport’s history and traditions from host Konishiki. Choose viewing-only tickets or packages that include sushi. Friday and Saturday shows are for ages 21 and older; Sunday shows welcome all ages.

Anime Arizona

When: Friday, 2–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information; children 12 and younger free

Celebrate anime and cosplay during three days of celebrity guests, panels, gaming and entertainment. Meet voice actors, browse vendors and artists, and explore photo opportunities, karaoke and an Itasha car show.

Canal Convergence

When: Friday and Saturday, 6–10 p.m.; Sunday, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Explore glowing art and interactive installations during the final weekend of Canal Convergence. This year’s “Western Nature” theme celebrates Arizona and the Southwest through artwork, nightly fire shows, music and family activities. The event ends Sunday, November 15.

Fun for the whole family at Canal Convergence in Scottsdale

Saturday, November 14

Phoenix Pizza Festival

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: $22 general admission; children 5 and younger free

Save your appetite for slices, full pies and creative pizza dishes from local pizza makers. Enjoy live music, a vendor market and a kids’ zone. Purchase admission online in advance; tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Phoenix Pizza Festival

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.; entry times vary by ticket type

Where: Centennial Plaza Park, 8401 W. Monroe Street, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start at $6; children 12 and younger free

Try bao, dumplings and other Asian-inspired dishes from local food businesses during the festival’s 10th anniversary. Browse an anime marketplace with local artists and shop for boba, desserts and more. Vendor lineups vary by day, and early entry begins at 11 a.m.

Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

Sunday, November 15

Family Funday

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free general admission

Enjoy a day of art and activities for all ages at Phoenix Art Museum. Create collages, paper sculptures and nature-inspired crafts, explore a scavenger hunt, and watch K-pop and traditional Korean folk dance performances. Art-making and hands-on activities run until 4 p.m.

Airi Katsuta / Phoenix Art Museum June’s theme is SYMBOLS! This month, our community partners include artist Kyllan Maney, the Arizona Percussive Arts Society, artist Tina Plantillas, dancer Nick Flores, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange for Saturday story time, and Phoenix Public Library for Sunday story time! #DTFFW is open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.; join us!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Cheer on the Phoenix Suns as they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

The Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West matchup Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.