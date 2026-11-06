City of Hope hosting 'Walk for Hope' this weekend amid rising cancer rates

GOODYEAR, AZ — Data shows Arizona has one of the lowest cancer rates in the country, but experts warn that the state's growing population means those numbers are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

That is why City of Hope Cancer Center Arizona is holding its annual "Walk for Hope" on Saturday.

The event is at the center's Goodyear location at 14200 Celebrate Life Way and starts at 9:30 a.m.

You can learn more about the event and get a closer look at cancer data in Arizona in the video player above.