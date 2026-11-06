Authorities continue search after Castle Hot Springs employee goes missing

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Authorities are continuing their search for a missing man after his car was swept into a flooded wash, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

63-year-old Benny Sutton Jr., a Castle Hot Springs employee left home for work but never made it.

Later, authorities discovered his car after it had been caught in a wash.

According to authorities, Sutton Jr. has been missing since Nov. 1 and is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches, and weighing 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts with a light blue button up shirt with a Castle Hot Springs logo on the left pocket. He's described as having short hair and was last seen in the Castle Hot Springs area, possibly on foot.

Search teams combed through the wash all the way down to Lake Pleasant

At the peak of the flood, the waterway was 200 feet wide and reached up to six to eight feet deep.

Multi-agency coordination includes the YCSO Jeep Posse, ground searchers, drone operators, Verde Search and Rescue, Coconino County Search and Rescue, and swift water rescue operators and air support from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). Specialty K9 teams have also been actively sweeping the area.

Anyone with information should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at (928) 7711-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1(800) 932-3232.