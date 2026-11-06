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Skyline High School lockdown lifted after shooting during baseball game

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MESA, AZ — Skyline High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a shooting during a baseball game, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say that at around 7:30 p.m., they responded to the athletic fields at Skyline High School after reports of shots being fired.

During the time of the shooting, several activities were taking place on campus, including a baseball game where one juvenile was struck by a "ricocheting projectile."

They were evaluated by Mesa Fire and medical crews and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown which has since been lifted.

It is unknown who is responsible for the shooting at this time.

The Mesa Police Department asks the public to avoid the area which police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mesa Police Department.

This is a developing story.

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