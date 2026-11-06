Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz wins race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, the AP reports

Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz is the projected winner in the race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Associated Press reports.

Leyba Ruiz taught math for 25 years in South Phoenix before working at Glendale Community College as an administrator, eventually becoming the president of the college.

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She previously sat down with ABC15 to share her priorities.

Leyba Ruiz said one of her first priorities in office is to undo policies put in place by current Superintendent Tom Horne, including taking a look at the automatic approval of purchases through the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.