Phoenix police arrest man accused of stabbing man, assaulting woman

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and assaulting a woman Thursday evening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that at around 6:30 p.m., they responded to a stabbing near 20th Avenue and Northern Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a man with a laceration to his neck.

Police say they found the suspect and eventually took him into custody after using a pepper-ball launcher and a taser after failing to comply with police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers also learned that the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident after allegedly assaulting a woman at an apartment complex.

Officers were on their way to the domestic violence incident when they received word of the stabbing.

The stabbing victim was not connected to the domestic violence incident, according to police.

The woman was transported to the hospital as a precaution.