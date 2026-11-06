Family, Chandler police search for who hit and killed a 27-year-old man on Halloween night

CHANDLER, AZ — Family and Chandler police are asking for the community's help finding who was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Cajuan Harris on Halloween night near Gilbert Road and Amanda Boulevard.

"Just do the right thing, show up, because he will never be back again," said Philip Harris, Cajuan's father.

He says his son was a father of two, a hard worker and a quiet kid.

"He was loved, really loved. I have never in my life, 27 years of his life, I cannot tell you of anyone that says they do not like him," Philip said.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m. Halloween night, police were called to Gilbert Road and Amanda Boulevard. Officers found Harris in the road, seriously hurt. He died at the hospital.

Police say he had recently left a Halloween party, telling friends he was going out for some air. He was hit by at least one vehicle that didn't stop. Then another driver hit him.

Police say that driver stayed, cooperated and was cleared.

"There was a collision between another vehicle, at least one, and Mr. Harris before that other collision occurred and before officers arrived and so that is who we are looking for any individuals who collided with Mr. Harris and left the scene, those are the people we are interested in talking to," said Ryan Cody, public information officer with the Chandler Police Department.

At 2:30 a.m., Philip's daughter called with the news.

"She said that the detective called and said it's Cajuan, he had been hit by a car, hit and run, and then she just screamed and said he's dead," Philip explained.

Now his family and police are asking the driver, or anyone who knows something, to come forward.

"Whoever it is, you need to do the right thing, seriously, cause you have taken a whole life of a good person and left his two children and his family with no more him," said Philip.

If you have information, contact the Chandler Police Department.

Detective Mike Whipple: 480-782-4943

Chandler Police Non-Emergency: 480-782-4130

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