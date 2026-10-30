Status of safety changes six months after teen was killed outside Chandler High School

CHANDLER, AZ — Jayben Camacho was hit and killed outside of Chandler High School in early April.

Soon after, the school formed a Safety and Security Advisory Committee to bring recommendations to the board.

Stormy Rodriguez Haffey is on the committee. She says they met twice, once to understand the concerns, and once to build solutions.

The last thing she heard was in May, a PowerPoint of those solutions. No date was set for presenting them.

"Honestly, it is a little frustrating. I was hoping that there would be a little more of a timely response and timely push towards making things safer," Rodriguez Haffey said.

Chandler reporter Molly Hudson asked the district about that silence. They say they're looking into it and a presentation date has not been set.

Rodriguez Haffey says some things have changed this year. A gate was opened closer to the crosswalks to get more students using them, and there are more police before and after school.

The district says students are being taught pedestrian safety, foot traffic is directed to crosswalks, and an additional security guard was hired to watch it.

The cafeteria is under construction for more on-campus seating and eating access.

But the committee's recommendations still have no date to be heard, and Rodriguez Haffey says she wants to see a plan.

"My hope is that something will be told to the committee members so they don't feel like their time and input has been wasted," Rodriguez Haffey said.

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