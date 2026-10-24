Valley Bloom celebrates 10 years of thrift store on Alma School Road

CHANDLER, AZ — Valley Bloom, an East Valley nonprofit, has been serving the community for decades.

But the volunteer-run organization opened its thrift shop doors here near Alma School Road and Warner Road in October of 2016, after years in a small space off of Arizona Avenue.

"We had a little tiny place over on Arizona Avenue and it was probably about the size of our back room that's there," said Janifer Gorney, a Valley Bloom volunteer.

This space is organized into different sections with a little something for everyone.

"We feel like by calling us Valley Bloom, that we have sort of bloomed in this location and we are hoping that that will overflow into the community in the same way," Gorney said. "In the last 10 years, we have given back 4.8 million dollars to the east valley and we are very proud of that."

That includes money from donors, their annual fundraiser, and money made at the store.

Every dollar goes right back into funding their programs. Those programs range from shoes, clothes, school uniforms and scholarships for students, to activities for adults with disabilities, and care kits for people in crisis.

"It takes a community, it takes a village, to love on the broader community, and I think it is exciting because we all get to ban together to love on those around and provide hope," said Jennifer Olsen, a volunteer.

Valley Bloom is celebrating the last 10 years with discounts and treats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you bring a package of new socks or underwear for kids, you have a chance to win a prize.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.