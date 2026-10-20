Chandler data center campus enters next growth phase with large users in tow

Aligned Data Centers’ under-construction data center campus in Chandler continues to expand, and tech giants appear to be along for the ride.

Aligned's subsidiary, Aligned Data Centers Continuum Propco LLC, owns multiple parcels along Chandler's Price Road Corridor between West Germann Road and West Queen Creek Road, where the firm is developing multiple data center projects spanning hundreds of thousands of square feet.

Public records suggest that both Google⁠ and Oracle⁠ have arrangements at the growing data center campus: Google has been described as a tenant, while Oracle has been described as a customer, according to Maricopa County documents.

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