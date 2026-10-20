Chandler approves solid waste rate hike, tentatively approves water rate increases

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler residents will see a solid waste rate increase in 2027, and water rates could go up as well.

The Chandler City Council approved a 4.5% rate increase for solid waste Thursday and tentatively approved a 9% increase for water, 6.5% for wastewater and 9% for reclaimed water.

Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with Matt Dunbar, the budget and policy director for the city, in August about what this could look like for residents in 2027.

"So an average residence that uses about 10,000 gallons of water is going to see about a $6 increase. $3 from water, $2 from wastewater and $1 from the solid waste increase," Dunbar said.

The city says rising costs and projects like upgrades at water treatment facilities and infrastructure replacements are driving these changes.

But for Chandler resident Michael Oei, these increases have him thinking about his future in the city.

"Costs are just kind of getting out of hand, I think for a lot of people living in Chandler is getting out of reach," Oei said.

He and other residents spoke in opposition to the proposed increases at last week's council meeting.

They are new costs he is already planning for.

"It kind of affects all of the planning that I do, right, you know, when I am thinking about what am I going to eat, where I am going to go, where I can live, it makes a difference," Oei said.

While the new solid waste fees were approved and will go into effect in January, final approval of the proposed rate increases for water, wastewater and reclaimed water is scheduled for November.

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