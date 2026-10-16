Chandler neighbors still waiting for word on when historic water tower comes down

CHANDLER, AZ — Demolition is underway at the former Bashas' site in Chandler, and neighbors are wondering how much longer the water tower will be standing.

"Well, I look at it, and I say it is an end of an era." Monique Fullmer said.

Fullmer grew up in this neighborhood. Now she's watching crews tear down the site she's always known.

"The Basha family has done a lot of wonderful things for this community, and I just hate to see this piece of their history disappear," Fullmer said.

The water tower is still standing, for now.

The city says it has to come down, too, to make room for 107 single-family homes.

Six months ago, neighbors circulated a petition to save it.

"I just think it is a part of Chandler's history that we are really letting go to waste," said neighbor Megan Craghead back in April.

The city says the project went through the approval process and passed council last December.

What nobody will say is when the tower comes down. For months, I have been asking the developer, K. Hovnanian Homes, for a timeline and a date for the tower.

Thursday morning, I reached someone at the company. They couldn't answer my questions, but said they'd find someone who could. But I haven't heard back.

Neighbors are in the dark, too.

"Nobody really knows anything, but what do you do? It is out of our hands," Fullmer said.

ABC15 will keep pushing the developer for answers, and we'll bring them to you when we have them.

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