Nurse hospitalized, officers assaulted after two disturbances at Oasis Behavioral Health in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say dozens of juveniles were involved in two disturbances at Oasis Behavioral Health, near Arizona Avenue and Warner on Sunday.

A nurse was hospitalized, and police arrested one juvenile patient on a charge of aggravated assault.

While officers were still investigating, police say several patients broke into a locked medication room, damaged a dispensing machine, and ingested controlled substances.

Two more staff members and two Chandler police officers were assaulted during that second incident.

"It's a fairly chaotic scene as you can imagine. Any time you have a number of people that are being disruptive, disorderly, fighting with staff members and fighting with law enforcement, it becomes somewhat chaotic," said Assistant Chief Jason Sieczkowski with the Chandler Police Department.

Police say the facility has been the site of more than 270 reports this year.

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