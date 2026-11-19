CHANDLER, AZ — A property in downtown Chandler could soon become a new gathering place for the community, and before the final vision takes shape, the city wants to hear from the people who live here.

The property sits near Chicago and Dakota streets.

The city council approved a contract of up to $927,001.65 to turn it into a community retreat and garden.

The money is from federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, not the city’s General Fund.

"What we are basically trying to do is create a community space for an area in our downtown that has been a, kind of been a little bit of an abandoned blighted spot," said Angel Encinas, vice mayor of the City of Chandler.

The plan calls for raised garden beds, landscaping, irrigation and fencing. Vice Mayor Encinas said with all the growth downtown, this is a way to give back to the neighborhood.

"Being accomodating to all this construction, all the growth and all the investment that has been put into it, it's about time that we put some investment and thought into the actual neighborhood as well too," Encinas said.

Work can now start on the basics.

"This means cleaning it up, getting the fencing going and keeping it safe and starting like the irrigation process, so we can get the main components of it there," Encinas said.

While that happens, the city will ask neighbors how they want to use the space. A neighborhood meeting is tentatively set for November 30, and a detailed plan goes to the council in January.

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