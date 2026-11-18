CHANDLER, AZ — Tuesday marked the end of an era for one South Chandler community.

After decades of standing tall over this neighborhood, the Bashas' water tower was officially demolished. Neighbors stood along Basha Road, watching as crews cut and tipped the water tower until it fell.

"It was a surreal experience; it's a little bit sad," said Megan Craghead, who grew up in this neighborhood and is now raising her family here.

Through the years, the water tower was always there.

"It's the backdrop to this community; I mean, if you are playing games at Snedigar Park, if you are in our neighborhood, if you know you are like anywhere around here, the water tower is in the background of your pictures," Craghead said.

It's the latest piece of the historic Bashas' property to come down.

Other buildings have been coming down for weeks to make room for 107 single-family homes, a development called Havenwood Manor.

This project went through the approval process and passed council last December. But Tuesday's demolition came as a surprise to the city.

In a statement, the city said it was unaware that the demolition was going to happen Tuesday.

“This morning, ABC15 informed the city that the water tower at the former Bashas' site was demolished. The tower's removal was part of the residential redevelopment the Chandler City Council approved in December 2025. The development had the correct demolition permit, which included the water tower, that was issued in June 2026. The city was unaware that the demolition was going to happen today," Kevin Mayo, acting director, Chandler Development Services Department, said in a statement.

While neighbors like Craghead tried to save the tower, she says she hopes the growth is good for the community.

"Overall, I think that I just hope it brings nice kind neighbors," Craghead said.

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