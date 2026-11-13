Part of Dr. A.J. Chandler Park reopening just in time for the holidays

CHANDLER, AZ — This park hasn't had an overhaul since 1986. Now it's a $20 million construction zone in the middle of downtown Chandler.

Since 2009, Denise McCreery's shop, d'Vine Gourmet, has been just steps away, inside a 100-year-old building on the Historic Square. She says the construction has hurt business.

"Whenever they do construction down here, it does affect us, but we understand it has to be done, and that park is beautiful, and when we can get through the construction we are all going to reap the benefits of that beautiful, brand new, high-tech park," McCreery said.

What's coming: event space, seating, shade, and new restrooms.

"Everything is on track; we are very excited to have all of this programmable and activated space," said Lauren Petersen, the city's downtown redevelopment program manager.

On December 5, the west side reopens, the public's first look, for the 70th Tumbleweed Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights.

The parade starts at 6:45. The tree lights around 8.

"All the activities will be here on the west side, so there will be no inflatables this year, but all the vendors and activations will take place on this side, on the west side; the parade will still be going on as well," Petersen said.

For McCreery, the timing couldn't be better.

"Having the park ready for the holidays is everything. Again, we've got the restrooms, we've got the tree, we've got the stage, we've got an area for people to come together and enjoy the weather and the holidays; it's important to downtown Chandler, it's one of the reasons why we are here," McCreery said.

The east side of the park will reopen in spring.