Festival of Trees in Chandler supports Thanksgiving for kids in Foster Care

CHANDLER, AZ — Making Thanksgiving a memorable day for hundreds of kids in foster care has become an annual tradition in Chandler -- and this year, a new display is helping make it happen.

For the first time, 15 beautifully decorated trees are on display to raise money for the annual Kid Connection Thanksgiving.

Since 2016, the Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie and MomDoc Charities have hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for kids in foster care who live in group homes.

"It's really special to them even if they don't really express it in words, you can tell they are just happy to be here and excited to participate in all the fun," said Shelly Goodman, founder of The Lavender Farm.

It started with 100 kids. This year, more than 430 are expected.

"It's a really fun and rewarding event and spending time with the kids in foster care, is really special," Goodman said.

To pay for it, the farm is opening its Festival of Trees Tuesday through Saturday.

The festival runs November 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and November 12-14 from 3-7 p.m.

The 15 hand-decorated trees range from Disney, to Warm Winter Wishes, to a Chanel-inspired tree. Laura Newcomb recently learned about the event and knew she wanted to donate one.

"Everybody has their own story of kids who have come up in the system but just knowing that this one day where they can come and be with families and have this meal, it is just amazing to be a part of it," Newcomb said.

A $20 ticket gets you in and sponsors one child's Thanksgiving. You can also bid to take a tree home at the end of the week.

Visit the Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie's website for ticket information.

You can view and bid on the trees online here.

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