Design for Chandler High School's cafeteria project has changed because of cost

CHANDLER, AZ — Voters approved money last November for projects like fixing Chandler High School's cafeteria. Almost a year later, Chandler reporter Molly Hudson checked in to see where that project stands.

The plan: a two-story cafeteria, a bigger kitchen and room for more students, that's what a member of the school's safety and security advisory committee says she saw in the renderings in April.

"We got a preview and architects designs originally of this beautiful two-story cafeteria that could seat more people, a larger kitchen so they could increase the volume of food so they can properly feed all the students on campus because we have such a huge number of students," said Stormy Rodriguez Haffey.

She says the committee was later told the design had to change because of cost.

The district confirmed the change but has no new renderings yet.

Several projects are listed in a PowerPoint as potential 2025 bond projects totaling $271.5 million.

In a flyer specific for Chandler High School, the cafeteria reconstruction was listed at $8 million.

Before the 2025 election, the district made its case in a video.

"It currently doesn't have the ability to serve the capacity of students that we have right now," the video said.

The bond passed. The cafeteria is one of 90 projects on the 'Bond Dollars at Work' page. Its status: design.

ABC15 Arizona requested an interview with the district Friday about what changed and when the project will be done. But did not hear back.

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