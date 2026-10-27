Chandler looks to widen a busy stretch of Kyrene Road from four to six lanes

CHANDLER, AZ — The City of Chandler is looking at a project to widen a busy stretch of Kyrene Road from four lanes to six. The city wants to widen Kyrene Road between the Loop 202 and Chandler Boulevard, from two lanes each way to three.

"There is a lot of traffic that gets on to Kyrene Road here and having it only be two lanes in each direction is insufficient for the traffic volumes that we are seeing," said Jason Crampton, transportation planning manager for the City of Chandler.

Belinda Russell, HOA president of the Sorrento neighborhood, sees the backups too. She wants her community at the table.

"We don't necessarily want to be a barrier to the progress, because we see that and we acknowledge that, but on the same hand we want to ensure that, you know, with that progress comes positive changes for communities like Sorrento," Russell said.

It's early in the design. The city is also looking at a shared path on both sides, instead of bike lanes.

"This would be a 10-foot-wide path which would accommodate both bikes and pedestrians," Crampton said.

The first chance to weigh in is this Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Sunset Library. That address is Sunset Library, 4930 W. Ray Road, Chandler.

The city will share the plans and take feedback.

Russell says she is going in with an open mind.

"I look at this like the starting point for discussions and continued negotiation and advocacy for this neighborhood," Russell said.

There will be another public meeting in 2027. Before construction can start in 2028, the city has to acquire right-of-way, including landscaped areas along the road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.