Don't toss them! What you can do with your Halloween pumpkins and candy

CHANDLER, AZ — Arizona businesses and organizations are making sure your leftover Halloween pumpkins and candy don't go to waste.

Cheyenne Rowell runs Rowell Ranch Farm Sanctuary in Chandler, and says her animals love Halloween pumpkins.

"I think if they could speak, they would tell you that Halloween is one of their favorite times of the year, because they love to eat all the leftover pumpkins that people have," Rowell said.

She says they're good for digestion, a snack and a toy all in one.

"We just toss over whole pumpkins and they break apart and they break them apart and they eat all the pieces." Rowell said.

The sanctuary will take any untreated, unpainted pumpkins through the holiday season.

"We want to reduce, you know, as much waste as possible, instead of taking something and throwing it in a landfill, where it is not going to be used anymore, these guys would absolutely love it and it gives it second life," Rowell said.

But, what about all that extra candy?

Some dentists and orthodontists will buy it back.

Monday at Robison Orthodontics in Gilbert, kids traded candy for money, and the office is giving back to schools, too.

"The school that has the most participants will receive a check of $500 from us," said Anna Guerra, who runs marketing for the Robison Orthodontics.

And the candy keeps giving.

"We gather all of this candy and donate it to Packages From Home and they use it as the packing peanuts so it goes back to our troops," said Kenna Petersen, office manager for Robison Orthodontics.

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