Chandler's Latino Leaders Program aims to inspire the next generation

CHANDLER, AZ — Students in Chandler had the chance to ask two Arizona leaders some big questions about leadership, legacy and life experience.

The opportunity was part of the city's Latino Leaders Program, a partnership between the City of Chandler and Chandler Unified School District during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Just seeing people who look like me in positions of power, really inspire me," said Siri Hiremath who is a senior at Hamilton High School and is in her second year of the program.

On Thursday, Hiremath and students from schools across Chandler asked questions of U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Maria Elena Cruz.

"What is your biggest piece of advice for someone who is pursuing law," Hiremath asked.

"What do you view as the most significant impact you have made for your constituents," one student asked.

"How have your life experiences and background shaped your judicial philosophy and your approach to interpreting the law," another student asked.

The program started in 2022 with 150 students at one school. It now includes more than 660 students at 10 schools.

"I remember the first year we had the program and we saw the students see these leaders that they had no idea these careers even existed and it was moving," said Niki Tapia, assistant director of Chandler's Cultural Development Department.

The moment still lands, years later.

"She [Justice Cruz] said like if you are different coming into a room take advantage of it not like be suppressed by it," said Isaac Rochin, a Hamilton High School senior.

"Just kind of taking things day by day, step by step, not getting too dizzy thinking about the future and focusing on the big goal but focusing on the steps you can take now today," Hiremath said when recalling an analogy Justice Cruz shared Thursday morning.

Whether or not they pursue careers in politics or law, that's advice these students will carry with them.

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