Chandler looks at marketing campaign to attract young families and professionals to the city

CHANDLER, AZ — The city of Chandler is looking at launching a marketing campaign to attract young families and young professionals.

"Honestly there is nowhere else I would rather live," said Megan Craghead, who has lived in Chandler all her life.

She says the people are what make it special.

"I think it would be a really big benefit to get younger kids back in and just feel like we are a family-friendly community," Craghead said.

Thursday, the Chandler City Council will vote on a $190,000, one-year contract with the company that would develop and run a campaign focused on addressing demographic trends that could affect Chandler's workforce, economy and future school enrollment.

"This campaign is really going to be focusing on all the great qualities and amenities for living here in Chandler, thinking of it as job growth, community safety, family amenities and then obviously really honing in on our high-achieving school districts," said Chelsey Faggiano, with the City's Economic Development team, at the October 12 City Council Study Session meeting.

Education is often a big factor for young families.

For Megan, it has always been CUSD.

"I am a huge advocate for strong public schools, and we are seeing numbers dwindling in our public schools you know just with our population growing older," Craghead said.

Melissa Shah is an East Valley mom of three, with two in CUSD and one on an ESA scholarship. She says having education choices within a community like Chandler is important for attracting families.

"I think it is paramount, honestly, because I have three different kids with vastly different needs," Shah said.

Four local school districts have each contributed $10,000 to the effort.

If council approves the contract Thursday, work starts in November with research into how Chandler can better attract and market itself to young families and professionals.

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