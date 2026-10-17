Chandler Center for the Arts reopens this weekend after completion of $3 million renovation

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Center for the Arts is reopening its doors after months of major renovations.

The center closed in June for a $3 million overhaul. Julianna Crespo, who took over as general manager in the middle of the renovation, said the community has been eager to return.

"Everybody is anticipating coming back into the space and experiencing the beauty and the upgrade and being able to resume the activities that bring us all together," Crespo said.

Visitors can expect a number of visible changes when they walk through the doors.

"They can expect beautiful new seats, an updated color scheme inside the theater, cup holders, new carpeting, the walls will be a little bit of a different color on the foyer as well as inside the theater," Crespo said.

There are also upgrades visitors won't immediately see. A new wireless sound system means performers can now wear wireless microphones during shows.

The renovation hit an unexpected snag when a monsoon storm tore into the roof mid-project, adding a new roof and water repairs to the scope of work. Despite the setback, the project stayed on track.

The center is set to reopen this weekend for its annual fundraiser. Following that, a string of events is planned, including an open house so the community can explore the new spaces for themselves.

"October is when everything kicks off; it is super busy, so yes, we have a lot going on. There is something for everybody," Crespo said.

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