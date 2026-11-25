CHANDLER, AZ — Deals, decorations and new stores are setting the stage at Chandler Fashion Center as shoppers prepare for Black Friday.

"It's definitely an exciting period, the center feels lively, a lot going on, and it is just a festive time of the year," said Jon Diaz, marketing manager for Chandler Fashion Center.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 183 million people plan to shop this holiday weekend, down slightly from the 186.9 million last year.

"I love Black Friday deals, anything to save a couple dollars is pretty good, especially as college students," said Audrey Stuart, who was shopping at the mall on Tuesday.

"I love to see the spirit that everybody is in, and I like to see everything decorated, and especially how all the stores have taken their own take on the holidays," said Josh Goldwasser, who was shopping Tuesday.

Shoppers in Chandler say budgeting is on their minds this holiday season.

"I have been shopping ahead of time, and so it has been helping budgeting who I am buying gifts for and when," Stuart said.

"It doesn't get any easier the more kids you have and the more stuff you buy," Goldwasser said.

Chandler Fashion Center is undergoing major changes right now. New stores are still on the way, and some have opened just in time.

"Levi's store on the lower level, Journeys is in a really nice remodeled space, Foot Locker is in an expanded space, Kendra Scott is in an expanded space, and so there is a ton of movement here at Chandler Fashion Center, right in time for the holidays, right in time for shopping season," Diaz said.

Construction on the new outdoor space has the main entrance near the food court blocked off. The side entrances are still open.

Chandler Fashion Center opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, and some stores will open earlier.

"It's a lot of shopping to do obviously, but we are going to try to make it fun and exciting and relaxing for everybody," Diaz said.

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