CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Unified School District is facing a $17.2 million gap in its budget for the next school year.

The district expects more than 1,200 fewer students next year. That means less state money.

Last week, district leaders showed the board how they would close the gap. The plan includes adding one more student, on average, in every class from fourth grade through high school.

It also cuts district-office jobs, merges leadership teams at two pairs of schools — Santan Elementary and Junior High, and Casteel Junior High and High School — and restructures the online academy.

What's not on the list: closing schools.

"We are looking toward what are the creative ways that we can do to protect our schools and protect our classrooms," said Stephanie Ingersoll, a spokesperson for the district.

Families received a letter outlining the plan.

"I think on paper from what I can see, this a really really smart and strategic move and I think most importantly it is being communicated very early, and very directly, which I have not seen in the past," said Katey McPherson, a CUSD parent.

"I am glad that they are informing us and keeping us in the loop and hopefully you know we will get feedback from parents that maybe we can have some input as well," said Julie Taylor, a CUSD parent.

"This is addressing the budget gap but what is the district doing to address the number of student who have left or are changing their decision on education," Chandler reporter Molly Hudson asked Ingersoll.

"We are looking at enrollment every day, we started this process thinking that we were going to be down 1,400 kids, that's now at 1,257, but now it's looking a little bit you know, we are looking at those numbers and accessing them, and so we are really trying hard to maintain the numbers, I think you heard Dr. Battle said, or Dr. Mendivil, 1,257 we want to hold it there, if not even be less than that, right," Ingersoll said.

The plan also includes investments in the schools, including full-time dean positions and instructional coaches.

As for how many jobs are on the line, the district doesn't have a number yet.

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