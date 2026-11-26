CHANDLER, AZ — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes the last-minute rush. Shoppers and small businesses are preparing for the holiday and the busy weekend that follows.

From the pre-made sides, to turkey, and even an employee in a turkey costume helping customers, Von Hanson's Meats in Chandler had everything ready for a big pre-Thanksgiving rush.

"We had over 700 orders for turkeys, so a lot of rib roasts, a lot of smoked hams, almost everything in the store is selling at this point," said Don Trotter, the store manager at Von Hanson's.

This is Glenn Pifer's first time hosting. He reached out to Von Hanson's Tuesday with a last-minute ask, needing the main dish for Thanksgiving.

"Texted her yesterday because we didn't have a turkey, can't get frozen cause it won't thaw out, so I said you got any fresh turkeys, she said yeah I will put one behind the counter for you, perfect, got over here and of course you have get your tenderloins and all your other meats and that kind of stuff too," said Pifer.

In downtown Chandler, small businesses like Boutique on Boston are restocking and getting their shops ready for an important shopping weekend.

"It's huge, I mean, the last year has been rough on local businesses, it has just been a slow season, a slow year," said Noelle Nickerson, a sales associate at Boutique on Boston.

Both shops say this time of year is good for business, and a special time to serve the community.

"When you come back after the holiday and the customer is like 'oh my turkey turned out good that's the best part of it,'" Trotter said.

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