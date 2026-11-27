CHANDLER, AZ — The Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie transformed into a Thanksgiving feast with a field full of games and activities.

"It fills a spot in the community that just doesn't usually get filled to offer thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day and kids in need to be able to come and enjoy that," said Shelly Goodman, founder of The Lavender Farm at Chateau de Vie.

The tradition started in 2016. A partnership between the Goodman family, MomDoc Charities and The Foster Huddle.

The Kid Connection Thanksgiving has grown from hosting a few dozen kids in foster care, living in group homes, to nearly 500 this year.

"They are wonderful kids and they are very deserving of a wonderful thanksgiving," said Savannah Goodman.

From rock climbing to arts and crafts and flag football, Jennifer Chichester, a foster parent, says the event creates meaningful memories.

"You never know what a kid is going through and it really, I see kids years down the road who are wearing these shirts and talking about the event and asking if they are going to see us again, so it makes such a big difference in their life," Chichester said.

12-year-old Emma Bowers came to this event as a child in foster care in years past. "It's like a huge family having fun," Bowers said.

Now adopted, she spent her Thanksgiving making sure others felt loved.

"I know how it felt to be in their spot and I just want to be there for them," Bowers said.

For the first year, organizers hosted a Festival of Trees to raise money. Shelly Goodman says they raised about $24,000, all going toward creating this special day year after year.

"It's the constant community connection, and it's not just a one time event, it is something that changes their life and even the volunteers," Goodman said.

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