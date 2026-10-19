Chandler woman fights Stage 4 stomach cancer while organizing event to raise awareness

CHANDLER, AZ — Niccole Branson was diagnosed with Stage 3 stomach cancer five years ago.

After undergoing numerous surgeries, treatments, chemotherapy, radiation and a recurrence in 2024, today she's fighting her second recurrence — now Stage 4.

"When I heard that I had stomach cancer, I had no idea who I could turn to, I didn't know who to talk to," Branson said.

She came across Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer, a nonprofit focused on research, awareness and support.

"They have been a part of my journey, and they have brought me to other people that have the same cancer that I have, that have become family to me," Branson said.

Branson organized the first Gastro Dash 5K for Stomach Cancer here in the Valley nearly a year ago to raise money for the nonprofit.

This year, she's not letting her ongoing treatment stop her from bringing the event back for its second year to fundraise and spread awareness.

"We'd love to have more people, we would love to have survivors, we would love to have people in support of people that they have lost," Branson said.

It's an event she hopes builds a community and a place to turn for support.

"Bringing the people together to help push this forward and bring our voices together and to be able to leave a legacy behind where people feel like they have a community in this disease is kind of what my hopes are," Branson said.

This year's event is Saturday, November 7 at Arizona Falls in Phoenix. Branson says the goal is 150 participants. For more information about Branson's story or this year's event, visit the sign-up page.

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