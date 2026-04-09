Chandler community rallies to support the family of 16-year-old Jayben Camacho

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler community rallied around the family of Jayben Camacho, the 16-year-old killed last week outside Chandler High School.

Neighbors are turning out to show their support at Elmer's Tacos.

Jayben was a regular at the restaurant. His mother, Mary Claire Camacho, said Elmer's is a spot he visited several times a week and the place she said he was trying to get to last Thursday when he was hit by a car.

Elmer's Tacos is the kind of place that becomes part of a neighborhood's identity.

We're all about Chandler — the schools, the neighborhoods, the businesses, the decisions being made at City Hall and in the community that affect your daily life. Connect with your community by joining the Your Chandler News Facebook Group!

"Community is why we are here, the community is how we can survive,” said Lisa Cuen-Rodriguez, owner of Elmer’s Tacos.

Cuen-Rodriguez said a big part of that community comes from right across the street.

"Part of our recognition and part of who we are at our soul is the kids from Chandler High, we are Chandler Wolves, we are always going to be Chandler Wolves,” Cuen-Rodriguez said.

When word spread about Jayben, they didn't hesitate.

"My whole crew was devastated, he came in here all the time, he was just a beautiful light," Cuen-Rodriguez said.

Wednesday, a portion of every sale went directly to his family.

"It takes a community to raise a child, and I am happy that we picked this one,” said Mary Claire.

Mary Claire said her son was a friend to everyone, a goofball, and fiercely competitive. He was whoever the room needed him to be.

"Other students have come up to me like, I didn't know him, but he was just always with a smile, you know and ready to talk and that's all I need," Mary Claire said.

He loved Elmer's Tacos. His order every time was the nacho fries with grilled chicken.

"Oh my gosh, when I would come home, if he couldn't finish his signature dish, I would come home and be like you went there again, so I would say maybe two to three times per week, if not more," Mary Claire said.

It is where she said he was headed Thursday.

"From what we learned, he only had a little bit of time for lunch, and his first thought was coming to Elmer's," Mary Claire said.

Now, nearly a week later, his legacy lives on here through the community, but also in the lives of many others he has been able to help as an organ donor.

Jayben's organs were donated to others. "He didn't want to lose life and he's not because he is giving life to others," Mary Claire said.

Jayben’s mom shared something she recently learned. Jayben's pancreas and kidney have gone to a 35-year-old woman here in Arizona.

100% of sales on Jayben's signature dish went to his family, along with donations and a percentage of all other sales from Wednesday.

Advisory committee on safety to be formed

Advisory committee forming following Chandler teen’s death outside high school

A new advisory committee will be formed to look at the safety and security around Chandler High School following Jayben's death.

This week, the Chandler Unified School District sent home a letter to parents about the Safety and Security Advisory Committee that will “evaluate the current landscape of the CHS campus and explore feasible modifications to our daily operations.”

In the past, the district shared concerns about Chandler High’s outdated cafeteria, including how it cannot serve the capacity of all its students.

The district posted a video on social media last year as part of an effort to help pass a bond that would help fund updates to the cafeteria.

In the video, the district addresses its concerns by saying, “it’s currently an open campus for lunch but if they were ever to decide to close it we currently can’t serve student population at Chandler High.”

The new advisory committee is expected to look at several issues, including the high school’s open lunch policy that allows Chandler High School students to leave campus for lunch.

Chandler High School is the only high school in the district that allows this option.

According to a statement from the district, the lack of cafeteria space is not why the open lunch policy exists.

The open lunch policy has been a longstanding tradition for the high school, according to a statement provided to ABC15.

"When discussing the future of Chandler High School, it is essential to acknowledge the deep historical roots that define the school. Today, CHS remains a cornerstone of the city, with generations of families sharing a connection to the school.

For many of these families, the open lunch opportunity is more than just a convenience—it is a long-standing tradition. Historically, students even staff relied on the ability to return home during the midday break, a practice known in the surrounding neighborhoods for decades.

Lack of cafeteria space is not why the open lunch policy exists. See above for that answer. Our campus has the capacity to accommodate and serve our student body. The cafeteria update bond project is in large part about updating the kitchen to cook and serve the student population. Chandler High School remains committed to honoring its history while evolving to keep the students, staff, and community safe. Safety is the priority."

The first Security Advisory Committee meeting will be on April 21 from 5 to 6:30p.m. at the Chandler Unified School District Office.

The committee will be made up of district leaders, Chandler High parents, students, staff and city and police personnel. The district said it is also seeking applicants to be on the committee.