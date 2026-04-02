Sun Lakes neighbors sound alarm on Riggs Road safety, MCSO increases patrols

SUN LAKES, AZ — Riggs and Alma School roads are one of two spots where crashes happened Tuesday. Before the dust even settled, neighbors were already sounding the alarm online.

ABC15 reporter Molly Hudson took viewer concerns to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

"I don't pull out until I have looked both ways twice on a green light,” said Donald Allen, a Sun Lakes neighbor.

"It's a bad cocktail out there on Riggs Road,” said Gerard Giordano, a Sun Lakes neighbor.

Donald and Gerard aren't alone. When ABC15's Hudson posted on NextDoor, the comments flooded in, neighbors frustrated with speed and impatience on this corridor.

"I've noticed just a general impatience, and I think what is it they call it now, chasing the rabbit? You know, people just tend to do that, they drive like they are playing a video game," Giordano said.

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The numbers back them up. There have been 12 crashes in six months on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's stretch of Riggs Road. Two of them were deadly.

"A lot of the accidents that have happened the last six months, a lot of them have to do with speed," Sgt. Enriquez said.

Sgt. Enriquez said that changes start next week with increased patrols and undercover aggressive driving units on Riggs Road. But he said deputies alone won't solve it.

"It's not just us; we need the help of the public and we need, obviously, if you're driving down Riggs Road and you see something that catches your eye, reckless driving, speeding, call it in," Enriquez said.

"The sheriff's office says they are going to step up patrols. Is that something you would like to see?" Hudson asked.

"Good, great, because I won't be one of the guys they ticket, I am always doing the speed limit, I am always looking out,” Giordano said.

“Well, that's positive and that is encouraging to hear and hopefully that will have an effect," Allen said.

If you live in the area, you can request additional patrols directly through the sheriff's office website or social media.