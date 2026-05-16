Chandler Fashion Center is undergoing big changes

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Fashion Center is undergoing a major transformation, with new restaurants, shops, and outdoor spaces in the works — all driven by what the community wants to see.

Monica Greenman, the mall's general manager, said the changes are intentional.

"Our goal is to focus on bringing retailers that the community wants, to create a convenience, a variety and experience they haven't seen in the East Valley,” Greenman said.

This summer, Johnny Rockets and Popeyes will join the food court. J. Crew Factory has already opened, and more shops are on the way, including Garage.

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"Garage is new here, never had a Garage, and we are super excited,” Greenman said.

Seafood City is also coming, and Greenman said the community is already asking about it.

"We have more calls on when are they opening from the community,” Greenman said.

No specific opening date has been announced, but the mall says it will open this summer.

The south side of the mall is where the biggest transformation is taking shape, with changes planned through 2027. Wagyu House will be the first of its kind in the market.

Outside, the south side is being rebuilt from the ground up — with new patio space, a relocated splash pad and a new entrance. At the center of it all is the future home of Din Tai Fung.

"They are taking over that space, plus two additional spaces for a 14,000 square feet experience,” Greenman said.

With summer approaching, Greenman said the mall wants to be more than a shopping destination.

"Lululemon and Vuori have both been really good at participating in community events, free events,” Greenman said. "We want to be a hub, so it's a little tiny city where you can do whatever you want in the shelter of AC.”

All the new additions are expected to be open by September 2027.